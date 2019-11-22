‘Days of Our Lives’ nearing renewal deal for Season 56, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Days of Our Lives is reportedly nearing a deal to renew the long-running soap opera for Season 56.

A Corday Productions executive told the cast Thursday that the renewal is happening, according to Variety.

The news comes after it was reported the entire Days of Our Lives cast was released from their contracts.

Earlier this month, Variety reported Days of Our Lives was set to go on hiatus at the end of November after laying off its entire staff.

The outlet also reported the show had shot enough episodes to last through the end of Season 55, its current broadcast season.

At the time, Chandler Massey, who plays Will Horton, took to Twitter following the news to let fans know that the show isn’t going off the air.

“We’re not being cancelled,” he tweeted. “We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!”

We’re not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything! — Chandler Massey (@ChandlerMassey) November 12, 2019

It was also announced earlier this week that a new Days of Our Lives digital series would launch on the DOOL app on Nov. 29.

The digital series, titled Last Blast Reunion, will bring nine characters from the 2000 season of the soap opera back together for a Salem High class reunion.

Each of the eight episodes will run between seven and 10 minutes in length and will be released on the DOOL app weekly on Thursdays for the following seven weeks. They will also be available on the NBC app and NBC.com one week after streaming on the DOOL app.

Lindsay Hollister (Susan Adamson), Brandon Beemer (Shawn Douglas Brady), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles) and Heather Lindell (Jan Spears) will be reprising their roles.

Chadwick Hopson and Teressa Liane have also been added to the special digital series.

Liane will play the role of Mimi Lockhart, previously played by Farah Fath, and Hopson will play Kevin Lambert.

“We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of Our Lives in the next DOOL app series,” said Greg Meng, co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives. “As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”

Global News has reached out to NBC for comment.