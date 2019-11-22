Alberta’s controversial ‘conscience rights’ Bill 207 voted down in committee hearing

Send this page to someone via email

UCP MLA Dan Williams’ private member’s bill dealing with conscience rights was voted down at a committee hearing at the Alberta Federal Building on Thursday night.

Bill 207, intended to further entrench health care providers’ ability to deny services or referrals to patients that they morally object to.

The bill drew criticism with some opponents suggesting it was a way of trying to reopen the debate on abortion.

Others feared it could hinder the ability of sexual minorities, such as members of the LGBTQ community, from accessing services as well as for Albertans seeking a medically-assisted death.

Williams, who represents the northwestern Alberta riding of Peace River, argued the bill merely served to further solidify conscience rights already in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

UCP MLA Dan Williams at the Standing Committee on Private Bills and Private Members’ Public Bills at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Alta. on Nov. 21, 2019. Global News

The all-party Standing Committee on Private Bills and Private Members’ Public Bills voted 8-2 to recommend not moving forward with the bill in the legislature — however, the bill is not technically dead.

“It’s a bit bittersweet,” NDP MLA Janis Irwin said of Thursday night’s developments, “because we really shouldn’t have been having this conversation in 2019, but we had it, and clearly Albertans have spoken and these folks listened to the will of Albertans.

“While I’m unhappy we had to have this conversation, I’m happy with the outcome.” Tweet This

Irwin said she was not entirely surprised a UCP member put forth legislation like Bill 207.

“There are members of the UCP government who have a history or a track record of attacking LGBTQ rights and women’s rights,” she said.

Before Thursday’s hearing some UCP MLAs already said they did not intend to vote to pass the bill, which had already passed first reading in the legislature.

Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Minister Leela Aheer said she believed the bill was redundant, as conscience rights already exist for Albertans.

Williams said the UCP is a “big-tent party” with a diversity of views, so he was not surprised to hear some of his fellow party members did not support the bill.

Thursday night’s committee hearing saw committee members hear presentations from people with a stake in the legislation.

“I heard a lot of passionate, compelling witnesses all around [and] I think this is an important debate to have here in Alberta,” Williams told reporters Thursday night.

“The reason that we’re bringing it forward is that we understand these really important fundamental freedoms — freedom of conscience — are really important to all Albertans.

“We want to make sure that physicians, surgeons, doctors, nurses — everybody — remains in a thought where they can conscientiously object while continuing to make sure health care is accessed.” Tweet This

Williams said his bill was not ideological or intended to “doctors and patients against each other.”

