Sports

Kelowna to host Brier in 2021

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 1:08 am
Tim Horton’s Brier to come to Kelowna in 2021

Curling Canada made a big announcement at Prospera Place on Thursday morning.

Kelowna has been chosen to host the 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier.

Paul Addison Announces Brier to Kelowna
Paul Addison Announces Brier to Kelowna

“Kelowna did an absolutely phenomenal job, and it was the quality of their bid, having all the pieces put together, made it really hard for our committee to say no,” Paul Addison with Curling Canada said.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inducts its class of 2019

Brendan Willis Reacts to Kelowna getting the 2021 Brier
Brendan Willis Reacts to Kelowna getting the 2021 Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the Brier was in 1968, and it was held at the Memorial Arena.

This time, Canada’s best men’s curling teams will compete for a national title at Prospera Place.

The ten day event is expected to have an economic impact between $8-$15 million.

Jock Tyre on Kelowna Hosting the 2021 Brier
Jock Tyre on Kelowna Hosting the 2021 Brier

“This is so incredible for our city,” Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna said. “The exposure that we’re going to get nationally and internationally, the number of visitors it’s going to bring to our community, so it’s going to have a huge economic impact, and just the fact it’s going to be a such a great event for people to attend.”

The 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier is set for March 6-14.

 

