Kelowna to host Brier in 2021

Curling Canada made a big announcement at Prospera Place on Thursday morning.

Kelowna has been chosen to host the 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier.

“Kelowna did an absolutely phenomenal job, and it was the quality of their bid, having all the pieces put together, made it really hard for our committee to say no,” Paul Addison with Curling Canada said.

The last time Kelowna hosted the Brier was in 1968, and it was held at the Memorial Arena.

This time, Canada’s best men’s curling teams will compete for a national title at Prospera Place.

The ten day event is expected to have an economic impact between $8-$15 million.

“This is so incredible for our city,” Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna said. “The exposure that we’re going to get nationally and internationally, the number of visitors it’s going to bring to our community, so it’s going to have a huge economic impact, and just the fact it’s going to be a such a great event for people to attend.”

The 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier is set for March 6-14.