Fleeing from West Kelowna RCMP in stolen truck leads to arrest, several charges

A man is in custody and is facing several charges, including three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, after fleeing from police in a stolen truck last week.

West Kelowna RCMP say Dean Patrick Peters, 44, was arrested on the evening of Nov. 16, when officers boxed in the stolen truck he was driving.

According to police, officers on patrol in West Kelowna spotted a truck with stolen licence plates at approximately 6 p.m.

Police say they tried to stop the truck, but it drove off, eventually turning onto the Okanagan Connector towards Merritt.

A second attempt was made near Aspen Grove, a distance of around 85 km from the Okanagan Connector turnoff.

However, despite the efforts of members from West Kelowna and Merritt plus Kamloops Police Dog Services, the truck dodged police and turned back towards Kelowna.

Police say the truck was spotted just after 8:30 p.m. in Peachland, which is when officers boxed in Peters at the intersection of Highway 97 and Clement Crescent.

West Kelowna RCMP added that no officers were injured, and that the truck was confirmed stolen out of West Kelowna the day prior.

“The quick thinking and coordination of our officers from the West Kelowna RCMP, Merritt RCMP and Kamloops RCMP Police Dog Services resulted in the apprehension of Mr. Peters,” RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a press release.

Online court documents show that Peters is facing eight charges: Flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, breach of probation and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Peters’ next court date in Kelowna will be Dec. 12.

