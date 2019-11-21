Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fleeing from West Kelowna RCMP in stolen truck leads to arrest, several charges

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 7:47 pm
West Kelowna RCMP added that no officers were injured, and that the truck was confirmed stolen out of West Kelowna the day prior.
West Kelowna RCMP added that no officers were injured, and that the truck was confirmed stolen out of West Kelowna the day prior. Global News File

A man is in custody and is facing several charges, including three counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, after fleeing from police in a stolen truck last week.

West Kelowna RCMP say Dean Patrick Peters, 44, was arrested on the evening of Nov. 16, when officers boxed in the stolen truck he was driving.

According to police, officers on patrol in West Kelowna spotted a truck with stolen licence plates at approximately 6 p.m.

Police say they tried to stop the truck, but it drove off, eventually turning onto the Okanagan Connector towards Merritt.

READ MORE: Man arrested after spike belt used to recover stolen truck: North Okanagan RCMP

A second attempt was made near Aspen Grove, a distance of around 85 km from the Okanagan Connector turnoff.

Story continues below advertisement

However, despite the efforts of members from West Kelowna and Merritt plus Kamloops Police Dog Services, the truck dodged police and turned back towards Kelowna.

Police say the truck was spotted just after 8:30 p.m. in Peachland, which is when officers boxed in Peters at the intersection of Highway 97 and Clement Crescent.

West Kelowna RCMP added that no officers were injured, and that the truck was confirmed stolen out of West Kelowna the day prior.

Theft of vehicles left idling on the rise in Edmonton
Theft of vehicles left idling on the rise in Edmonton

“The quick thinking and coordination of our officers from the West Kelowna RCMP, Merritt RCMP and Kamloops RCMP Police Dog Services resulted in the apprehension of Mr. Peters,” RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a press release.

Online court documents show that Peters is facing eight charges: Flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, breach of probation and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Peters’ next court date in Kelowna will be Dec. 12.

Allegedly stolen RCMP cruiser causes chaos in Richmond
Allegedly stolen RCMP cruiser causes chaos in Richmond
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceWest Kelownacentral okanaganStolen VehiclepeachlandStolen TruckOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97CWest Kelowna RCMPpolice dog servicesAspen Grove
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.