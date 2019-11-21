Flu season officially arrives in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The dreaded flu season has officially arrived in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Public Health announced that it confirmed its second case on Thursday and Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, is encouraging residents to get their flu shots.

“These first cases are a signal that the flu season has started in Waterloo Region,” she said in a statement. “The best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu is to get immunized.”

Immunization is free to all Ontario residents and the region says it is the best way to remain protected.

The vaccine is available at pharmacies, primary health care providers, walk-in clinics and Public Health’s family flu clinics which are offered to families with kids between the ages of six months and five years old.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy/runny nose, headache and muscle or joint aches), Public Health suggests to stay home, cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and to avoid visiting hospital or senior’s centres.

They also suggest to wash your hands often with soap and hot water, or if the option is not available, use a hand sanitizer.