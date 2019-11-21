Winnipeg police worried about missing mother and baby

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her six month-old son, describing the situation as one of “heightened concern”.

Meghan Mills, 34, was last seen Wednesday evening in Winnipeg’s West End, and police are concerned for the well-being of both mother and child.

Mills is described as 5’6″ with an average build and wavy blonde hair. She sometimes wears glasses.

Police said she’s believed to be driving a blue 2016 Jeep Compass with Manitoba licence plate HXV 619.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mills and her son is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

