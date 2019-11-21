Saskatchewan farmers busy trying to complete challenging harvest

Send this page to someone via email

There are indications that some crops will likely be left out until spring as the 2019 harvest nears completion, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

The final crop report of the year said a challenging and difficult harvest had cool and wet conditions halting most operations in the province for a number of weeks, with 93 per cent of the crop now combined.

The east-central region has the least combined at 83 per cent, according to the report for the period of Nov. 12 to 18.

Producers are hopeful most of the remaining crop can be taken off prior to operations being halted for the winter.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said any crop harvested now is tough or damp. Aeration and grain drying operations continue on many farms as they have for most of the harvest.

Crop yields vary greatly across the province, mainly due to the extremely dry conditions this spring and summer as well as moisture received throughout the growing season, according to the report. Many areas have reported average to above-average yields.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said the quality is below average for almost all crops due to varying factors such as sprouting, staining and bleaching.

In the report, cropland topsoil moisture conditions are rated as 15 per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate, four per cent short and one per cent very short.

For producers who may be struggling due to the difficult harvest, the Farm Stress Line is available anytime at 1-800-667-4442.