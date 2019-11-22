Heading to the Grey Cup? Calgary road closures might get in the way

Send this page to someone via email

The 107th Grey Cup takes place in Calgary on Sunday, bringing with it a number of northwest road closures.

The road closures will all be near McMahon Stadium on game day, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.:

University Drive will be closed between 16 Avenue Northwest and 24 Avenue Northwest

Crowchild Trail will have restricted lanes and a 50 km/h speed limit between 16 Avenue Northwest and 24 Avenue Northwest

There will be no access to northbound Crowchild Trail Northwest from 16 Avenue Northwest

Banff Trail Northwest will be closed at the Banff Trail CTrain Station

23 Avenue Northwest will be closed at 24 Street Northwest

Residential parking restrictions will be in effect in neighbourhoods around McMahon Stadium

There will be no parking at McMahon Stadium on game day. However, Calgary Transit will be accepting valid Grey Cup tickets as proof of fare on all buses and CTrains to get to and from the game on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. until the end of service.

In addition, the City of Calgary has extended the free fare zone from downtown to Victoria Park Stampede Station, from 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 to end of service Nov. 23. The Red Line hours of operation will be extended to 2:30 a.m. as well.

The City of Calgary says the Grey Cup will bring in an anticipated $80 million in economic benefit.

“This week, 30,000 visitors are going to roll into town for the 2019 Grey Cup,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a news release. “This is going to be the biggest party in Canada.”

This will be the fifth Grey Cup game hosted in Calgary; the last time was in 2009.

