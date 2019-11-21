Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Ford says provincial government still working toward goal of open market for cannabis

By Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 11:44 am
Cannabis buds lay along a drying rack at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Police, lawyers and advocates say a year into cannabis legalization, Canada has a long way to go toward stamping out the black market and pot-impaired driving.
Cannabis buds lay along a drying rack at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Police, lawyers and advocates say a year into cannabis legalization, Canada has a long way to go toward stamping out the black market and pot-impaired driving. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says his government is still working toward its commitment to an open cannabis retail system, and more stores will be opening in the new year.

The Progressive Conservative government had initially said there would be no cap on the number of retail pot shops after cannabis was legalized.

READ MORE: Illegal Toronto cannabis dispensary still selling despite arrests, cement blocks

But a supply shortage prompted the Tories to move to a lottery system, capping the initial number of pot retail licences to just 25, and later holding a second lottery for 42 more.

READ MORE: Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to sell products online, over the phone for in-store pick-up

BNN Bloomberg reports today that the government is looking to scrap the lottery system and move toward an open allocation system as early as January.

Ford says he believes in letting the market dictate how many stores can be supported, now that there is enough supply.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the ultimate goal is to get rid of the black market.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug FordOntario politicsCannabisOntario governmentOntario PC GovernmentOntario CannabisOntario potOntario cannabis marketOpen Market Cannabis
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.