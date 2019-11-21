Menu

Crime

Suspicious vehicle tails student in Mitchell two days in a row: OPP

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2019 10:42 am
West Perth OPP say they're investigating after a suspicious vehicle allegedly followed the a student as they walked home from school two days in a row.
Global News File

Police in Mitchell, Ont., say they’re investigating after a student reported being followed by a driver two days in a row last week.

The OPP says they were contacted on November 15 about the incidents.

Officers say the student was walking home from school along St. David Street around 11 a.m. on November 14 and 15 and noticed a black Ford SUV following them.

The driver didn’t try to interact with the student, but did appear to follow them for a few blocks before leaving.

READ MORE: London police seek suspects in ‘possible attempted abduction’

Police have described the driver as male, heavy set with a dark beard and as being in his late 40s.

The black SUV was also said to have black rims.

Perth OPP say they’d like to speak with the person involved in this case and anyone who may have information about them or the vehicle is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Parents are also encouraged to speak with their children about their personal safety. The OPP says tips and resources for those discussions can be found by clicking here.

OPP, Ford, SUV, Suspicious Person, Suspicious Vehicle, west perth, Mitchell, St. David Street, West Perth OPP
