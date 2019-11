Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Tsuut’ina Nation have elected a new chief.

Roy Whitney defeated Lee Crowchild to assume the role, according to unofficial election results released on Thursday.

In 2016, Crowchild defeated Whitney to become chief.

An official statement from Whitney is expected to be released on Thursday.

More to come.

