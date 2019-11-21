Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead in head-on crash in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 9:24 am
Updated November 21, 2019 10:03 am
Hamilton police say this is the seventh driver fatality they have seen this year.
Hamilton police say this is the seventh driver fatality they have seen this year. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman is dead after a head-on crash overnight in Ancaster, according to police.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at Fiddler’s Green Road between Book Road and Butter Road West around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

Investigators say the woman was in a Honda Civic travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and hit a GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on Fiddler’s Green Road.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured in fatal crash at Canada-U.S. border

Hamilton paramedics say the woman was in her 20s and was found at the scene with vital signs absent.

“She was transported to the local trauma center with resuscitative efforts en route, those efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead in hospital,” Hamilton EMS superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News.

The truck driver was a man in his 50s. He suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash is the seventh driver fatality Hamilton police have dealt with this year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceAncasterfiddlers green roadbutter road westcrash in ancastercrash on butter road westcrash on fiddler's green roadFiddler's Green Road crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.