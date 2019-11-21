1 dead in head-on crash in Ancaster

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after a head-on crash overnight in Ancaster, according to police.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at Fiddler’s Green Road between Book Road and Butter Road West around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

Investigators say the woman was in a Honda Civic travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and hit a GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling northbound on Fiddler’s Green Road.

Hamilton paramedics say the woman was in her 20s and was found at the scene with vital signs absent.

“She was transported to the local trauma center with resuscitative efforts en route, those efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead in hospital,” Hamilton EMS superintendent Dave Thompson told Global News.

The truck driver was a man in his 50s. He suffered minor injuries.

The crash is the seventh driver fatality Hamilton police have dealt with this year.