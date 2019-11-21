OPP investigating violent home invasion near Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody and the search continues for two more suspects following a violent home invasion in Norfolk County, according to police.

Officers were called to a residence on Charlotteville Road 10, southwest of Simcoe, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, OPP say.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says three suspects, allegedly armed with a handgun, forcibly gained entry to a shop located on the property.

One person suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspects inside, according to police.

Sanchuk says all three suspects then entered a vehicle and fled from the area in an unknown direction. This prompted OPP to call in its tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit, Norfolk County crime unit and crisis negotiators to assist with the investigation.

According to police, one person was taken into custody without incident, however two other suspects are currently outstanding, and officers are making attempts to locate both individuals.

“There’s no threat to public safety, but we are asking any residents living in the area to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the OPP,” said Sanchuk

Highway 3 was closed between Highway 59 and Schafer Side Road for roughly eight hours, reopening early Thursday morning.