A pedestrian has been critically hurt after a collision with a train in Surrey.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the train tracks at 184th Street and 53rd Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services says three units were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP are awaiting the train’s surveillance video to determine exactly what happened.

