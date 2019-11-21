Menu

Canada

Man wanted in connection with string of Home Depot thefts in GTA

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 9:39 am
The suspect allegedly used a fake ID and credit card to rent equipment in various Home Depot locations in the GTA, including stores in Oshawa and Ajax. .
The suspect allegedly used a fake ID and credit card to rent equipment in various Home Depot locations in the GTA, including stores in Oshawa and Ajax. . Brittany Rosen/Global News

Police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with stealing equipment from multiple Home Depot locations in the GTA, including two in Durham.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Avin Bose.

READ MORE: 3 charged after allegedly stuffing $4,000 of booze into suitcase, bag in Uxbridge

Bose is alleged to have targeted multiple Home Depots including locations in Oshawa, Ajax, Markham and Bradford.

Police say he’s suspected of presenting a fake ID and a credit card for equipment rental, and then failing to take back the items borrowed.

Police say he stole four skid steers and a number of trailers, after the equipment was not returned to the original stores.

READ MORE: Peterborough man faces multiple credit card fraud charges

While investigators haven’t been able to locate any equipment, they say they found a rental car the suspect was using engulfed in flames in Bethesda, located north of Markham, in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the home renovation retailer has lost more than $200,000 worth of equipment in total.

The company told Global News they were unable to comment because of the on-going investigation.

Bose is wanted for multiple criminal charges, including arson, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Durham police seeking group of suspects after multiple distraction thefts in Whitby

Police say he’s known to have lived in the Hamilton area.

Investigators do not believe Bose is a threat to public safety. They are encouraging him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact DRPS at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.




