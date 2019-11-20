Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Identity theft used to steal high-end vehicles from Kingston car dealerships

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 6:20 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 6:23 pm
Identity theft is on the rise, some used to defraud Kingston car dealerships
Identity theft is being used to rob Kingston car dealerships of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fraud cases have cost victims over $1.7-million so far this year in Kingston, Ont., more than double over last year, and local car dealerships are increasingly being targeted by thieves using stolen identities.

The problem is becoming so bad, Kingston Police held an information session Wednesday, to try and help car dealerships better protect themselves.

Hosted by the Kingston Police Fraud Unit, the session aimed to educate dealerships on how to spot identity thieves online and in their stores.

“Frauds are a very prevalent crime that we investigate here and it’s growing,” says Det. Amanda Smith, “identity thefts are growing.”

“People’s identities are being stolen and being used, and often times they [car dealerships] are not aware of it.”
Organized crime making most money in fraud and drug trafficking, former RCMP investigator says
Organized crime making most money in fraud and drug trafficking, former RCMP investigator says

According to the Fraud Squad, there are hundreds of thousands of fake and stolen identities being used for crime in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Kingston alone, last year’s total for primary fraud offenses, over $880,000 was lost,” says Smith. “This year up until Nov. 1, we are already over $1.76 million.”

READ MORE: ‘I want people to know so they can see the red flags’: Ontario woman speaks out about romance scam

Car dealerships James Braden Ford and James Braden Nissan have fallen victim to identity theft used to obtain high-end vehicles, which cost the company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Both dealerships, we’ve had a total of three incidents in the last couple of months,” says owner James Braden, “one of which we were ahead of and figured it out before they got the vehicles – to the tune of $200,000.”

“We had one get out and we caught it right after they left and figured it out ourselves.”

Braden says each vehicle involved was worth over $70,000.

READ MORE: Kingston homeowner, police warn about online rental ad scam

Another potential fraud was caught at police headquarters, during the information session Wednesday, by an attending fraud detective.

A “red flag” was discovered with a current application to purchase a high-end vehicle from a local dealership.

Kingston Police asked Global News not disclose exactly what tipped them off.

“There is a level of sophistication that we are seeing and there is more effort being put into creating these fake identities that are going to pass credit checks,” says Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston Police have investigated almost 650 fraud cases so far this year and expect the numbers to surpass last year’s number — 728.

SIM card swapping scam leaves victims vulnerable to identity theft
SIM card swapping scam leaves victims vulnerable to identity theft
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonnewsFraudFordGlobal News KingstonIdentity TheftNissancar dealershipsDet. Amanda SmithFake IdentitiesJames BradenKingston Police Fraud SquadStolen Identities
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.