Fire

Concrete contractors save man from hotel room fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis and Katrina Squazzin Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 3:08 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 3:13 pm
Concrete contractors rescue man from hotel room fire in Peterborough
Two concrete contractors came to the rescue of a man following a fire at the Trentwinds International Centre and Motor Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Two concrete contractors are being credited with helping rescue a man from a hotel room fire in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to the Trentwinds International Centre and Motor Hotel on Lansdowne St. East for reports of a hotel room fire.

READ MORE: Norwood man charged with arson following lumber yard, dumpster fires at Peterborough businesses

However, when they arrived, fire crews learned that the two contractors had already extinguished the blaze.

Concrete contractors rescue man from hotel room fire in Peterborough
Concrete contractors rescue man from hotel room fire in Peterborough

Peterborough Fire Services told Global News the men were working nearby and sprang into action. They first helped remove the man from the smoke-filled hotel room, and then used the water tank from their work vehicle to extinguish a burning bed mattress.

Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after and an elderly man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for smoke inhalation.

The two workers — employees with J and S Concrete — declined to be interviewed with Global News Peterborough.

Peterborough Fire Services says the cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Senior rescued from house fire in Campbellford
Senior rescued from house fire in Campbellford
