Wanted Swedish man caught sleeping in Ikea’s bed department overnight

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:41 pm
A customer lounges on a bed at an Ikea store in this file photo.
A customer lounges on a bed at an Ikea store in this file photo. AP Photo/Valentina Petrova

We’ve all thought about it.

Ikea is just so big, and its furniture is just so inviting that it’s impossible not to picture sleeping over at the store.

That’s exactly what happened at an Ikea store in Uppsala, Sweden, where staff who opened the store on Monday found a man snoozing in the bed department.

The 25-year-old was arrested on trespassing charges. Police later discovered that the napper was wanted on an unrelated crime, according to police spokesperson Tobias Ahlen.

The suspect remained in the store by waiting in the warehouse until closing time, Ahlen told the Associated Press.

The incident is likely giving Ikea executives flashbacks to 2016. That’s when the store had to crack down on a rash of sleepovers inspired by the viral “24-hour challenge.”

24 Hour Challenge not all fun and games – you could end up in jail
Ikea warned visitors at the time that sleepovers would lead to trespassing charges.

Perhaps the latest suspect was sleeping when that warning went out?

With files from The Associated Press

