New Westminster police seek missing teen from out of town

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to locate a “high risk” missing 15-year-old.

Marco Rahim was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 200 block of of Dawe Street, police say.

“Marco is not from the area, and we’re concerned that he may be lost,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry in a media release.

“Friends and family are concerned for his safety.” Tweet This

1:59 Teen’s GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person’s case Teen’s GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person’s case

Marco is described as five-foot-six with a slim build, an olive complexion, dark brown hair and eyes, and a slight mustache.

He was last seen wearing a faded blue O’Neill hoodie, a long-sleeve polo shirt, black sweatpants under dark navy jeans and bright white Nike ‘Air Force Ones.’

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.