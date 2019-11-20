Menu

New Westminster police seek missing teen from out of town

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 12:17 pm
New Westminster police are looking to locate 15-year-old Marco Rahim. .
New Westminster police are looking to locate 15-year-old Marco Rahim.

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help to locate a “high risk” missing 15-year-old.

Marco Rahim was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 200 block of of Dawe Street, police say.

READ MORE: RCMP continue search for Houston, B.C., woman missing for more than 2 weeks

“Marco is not from the area, and we’re concerned that he may be lost,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry in a media release.

“Friends and family are concerned for his safety.”

Teen's GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person's case
Teen’s GoPro camera helps bring answers in missing person’s case

Marco is described as five-foot-six with a slim build, an olive complexion, dark brown hair and eyes, and a slight mustache.

READ MORE: RCMP locate man, woman missing for a week in southeast B.C. backcountry

He was last seen wearing a faded blue O’Neill hoodie, a long-sleeve polo shirt, black sweatpants under dark navy jeans and bright white Nike ‘Air Force Ones.’

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

