Santa Claus Parade set for Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Kids of all ages will be able to see Santa Claus at his parade in Regina.

The 2019 Santa Claus Parade takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24 starting at noon.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

It starts at Wheaton Kia at the intersection of Albert Street and 2nd Avenue North and heads north on Albert Street to Northgate Mall.

There, kids can meet Santa, have a picture taken with him, and have hot chocolate and treats.

Parade organizers are also encouraging children to bring their letters for Santa to the parade as Canada Post will be collecting them along the parade route to send to Santa.

The 2019 Santa Claus Parade route in Regina. File / Global News

Story continues below advertisement