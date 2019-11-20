Menu

Lifestyle

Santa Claus Parade set for Regina

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 11:08 am
The 2019 Santa Clause Parade in Regina takes place on Nov. 24.
The 2019 Santa Clause Parade in Regina takes place on Nov. 24. Getty Images

Kids of all ages will be able to see Santa Claus at his parade in Regina.

The 2019 Santa Claus Parade takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24 starting at noon.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

It starts at Wheaton Kia at the intersection of Albert Street and 2nd Avenue North and heads north on Albert Street to Northgate Mall.

There, kids can meet Santa, have a picture taken with him, and have hot chocolate and treats.

READ MORE: ‘It broke our spirit’: well-known home done with decorations after theft spree

Parade organizers are also encouraging children to bring their letters for Santa to the parade as Canada Post will be collecting them along the parade route to send to Santa.

The 2019 Santa Claus Parade route in Regina.
The 2019 Santa Claus Parade route in Regina. File / Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasCity of ReginaSanta ClausParadeSantaSanta Claus ParadeRegina Santa Claus ParadeSanta Claus Parade in Regina
