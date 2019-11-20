Menu

Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 11:05 am

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players’ Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ottawa visits Montreal after Duclair’s 2 goal-game

Both organizations said they will have no further comment.

Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa in a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Duclair scores twice, leads Senators over Red Wings 4-3

Postmedia reported he left practice early on Monday because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
