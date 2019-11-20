Transit strike day 20: Union set to escalate job action

Send this page to someone via email

Transit job action in Metro Vancouver appears set to escalate Wednesday, as a contract dispute enters its 20th day.

The union representing 5,000 bus, SeaBus and maintenance workers says it will unveil the next phase of its attempt to pressure TransLink subsidiary Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) at 11 a.m.

Unifor says it will also be providing “strike training” to members Wednesday, which includes stapling together placard signs and other preparation for picket lines.

Bus drivers were also refusing overtime Wednesday, meaning bus service disruptions on top of those already piling up due to a three-week-old overtime ban for maintenance workers.

Several major routes, including the 95 B-Line to SFU, were reporting multiple trip cancellations.

“We are seeing some cancellations this morning out of Richmond and Surrey in particular, a few less in Vancouver as compared to previous days, but around five to 10 per cent impact,” said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy.

“Our message is the same as it has been for several days now, the union needs to be more realistic in its wage demands.”

There were no SeaBus cancellations Wednesday.

There has been no scheduled resumption of contract talks since bargaining broke down last Thursday, but Unifor maintains CMBC is not offering enough improvement on wages.

TransLink says the two sides remain about $150 million apart, but says its offer of a $6,000 pay hike for bus drivers and a $10,000 hike for maintenance workers exceeds other public sector settlements.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of March.

SkyTrain dispute could escalate

Meanwhile, CUPE Local 7000, which represents about 900 workers that operate the region’s SkyTrain system, has called a strike vote.

SkyTrain workers have been without a contract since the end of August, and are demanding improved staffing levels, wage increases and a better sick plan.

Union members began voting Tuesday and are expected to finish on Thursday, with the results to be announced soon afterward.

Union president Tony Reblo refused to speculate on what form job action could take, if approved by members.

“The one thing I want to let our passengers know is that our goal is still to get a deal at the table without any type of service disruption. That’s our goal,” said Reblo.

The union and TransLink subsidiary BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) are scheduled to begin eight days of mediation on Nov. 28.

“Everyone remains optimistic that some of those differences can be worked out with the help of a mediator,” said TransLink’s Murphy.

“The mediator there is actually the same mediator who resolved the bargaining situation last time. So we remain pretty optimistic on that front.”

If SkyTrain workers do begin job action, it will not affect the Canada Line, which is operated independently.