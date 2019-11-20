Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating suspected arson in Anjou

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 11:17 am
Montreal police are investigating a possible arson in Anjou on Wednesday.
Montreal police are investigating a possible arson in Anjou on Wednesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

Montreal police are investigating a possible arson after a fire in a commercial building Wednesday morning in Anjou.

The city’s fire department was called to the business on Metropolitan Boulevard near des Bâtisseurs Street after employees reported smelling smoke.

The fire had already died down and there was no damage when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to police.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police seize cannabis, edibles, weapons in raids

Police say they believe a suspect broke a window at the back of the building and lit an object on fire early in the morning.

“It is impossible to know exactly what time the crime occurred,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No arrests have been made, and there is no information available about the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation was transferred to the police department’s arson squad.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceArsonSPVMMontreal Fire DepartmentAnjouMontreal police investigationMontreal Arson Squadcommercial fireAnjou fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.