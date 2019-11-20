Montreal police investigating suspected arson in Anjou

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a possible arson after a fire in a commercial building Wednesday morning in Anjou.

The city’s fire department was called to the business on Metropolitan Boulevard near des Bâtisseurs Street after employees reported smelling smoke.

The fire had already died down and there was no damage when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to police.

Police say they believe a suspect broke a window at the back of the building and lit an object on fire early in the morning.

“It is impossible to know exactly what time the crime occurred,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No arrests have been made, and there is no information available about the suspect.

The investigation was transferred to the police department’s arson squad.