Quebec provincial police seize cannabis, edibles, weapons in raids

Quebec provincial police say officers carried out 15 raids in the Montreal area on Tuesday morning as part of a crackdown on what they allege is an illegal operation selling and distributing cannabis online.

The raids took place in Montreal, with the exception of one that was carried out on the south shore, according to police.

No arrests have been made because the investigation is still ongoing, however the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the alleged operation’s website has been suspended.

During the police operation, authorities say several kilograms of bulk cannabis were seized, the majority of which was reportedly in the form of ready-to-sell packages. According to police, the cannabis primarily came from a production with a Health Canada Certificate of Registration governing the cultivation of marijuana for medical purposes.

Police also say officers seized edible cannabis, hashish, weapons and nearly $30,000 in cash.

The SQ said about 50 police officers were part of the operation, which was done in collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Services and the Canada Post Corporation.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise