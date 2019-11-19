Menu

Central Edmonton crash sends postal worker, 2 police officers to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 11:17 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 11:21 pm
A crash at the intersection of 110A Avenue and 95 Street in Edmonton on Tuesday sent a postal worker and two police officers to hospital with minor injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating what caused a crash involving a Canada Post truck and a police vehicle in the central part of the city on Tuesday.

Police said the crash occurred late afternoon at the intersection of 110A Avenue and 95 Street and sent a postal worker and two police officers to hospital with minor injuries.

While it was snowing at the time, police said it was too early to say if weather played a role in the collision.

The Canada Post vehicle was visibly damaged at the front while the police SUV also appeared to have sustained some damage.

The intersection was closed as police investigated the cause of the crash.

