Free radon test kits available in Summerland

Send this page to someone via email

The Summerland Healthy Community Initiative is hosting a radon information session on Tuesday evening.

Radon is a radioactive gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Radon gas is released during the breakdown of uranium in the soil and can creep its way into homes through the ground.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Summerland Arena banquet room. Pre-registration is required.

READ MORE: Okanagan a hotspot for deadly radon gas

“Radon causes more lung cancer than asbestos, and you tell people that and they’re shocked,” said Cody Wright, a certified radon professional.

“So that why we are really trying to emphasize the fact that they test your home. It’s very simple, very straightforward.”

Story continues below advertisement

A recent study has found that only eight per cent of British Columbians have tested their homes for radon. In the Okanagan, Wright says residents are more at risk.

A national initiative will see hundreds of homes across the nation, including Summerland, get test kits.

1:51 Research suggests exposure to radon gas in Alberta homes varies depending on where you live Research suggests exposure to radon gas in Alberta homes varies depending on where you live

According to Laura McCarron of the Summerland Healthy Community Initiative, the Interior of B.C. has the highest levels of radon in the nation, and not many people know about it.

“You could have a 1,000 houses and every house is going to test different,” said Wright.

“So that’s why Health Canada really pushes that every has to test their house.”

You don’t have to wait for a free kit – radon tests can be picked up at your local hardware store.

1:48 Southeastern Ontario home to a number of radon hot spots Southeastern Ontario home to a number of radon hot spots