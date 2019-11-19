Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Moose trapped in barbed wire fence freed by Keremeos RCMP officer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:12 pm
A moose stands in a clearing in Franconia, N.H. in an Aug.21, 2010 file photo.
A moose stands in a clearing in Franconia, N.H. in an Aug.21, 2010 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Cole, File

Bolt cutters, barbed wire and a moose stuck in a fence.

Normally, police assistance involves people, not animals. But on Nov. 7, Keremeos RCMP Const. Matthew Groen found himself freeing a trapped young moose.

Police say the moose had a leg caught in a barbed wire fence on Highway 3A, north of Olalla, B.C.

READ MORE: Moose calf caught in barbed wire fence rescued in northern Saskatchewan

Alerted by the public, Groen arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m., where bystanders reportedly told him the young moose’s mother was also nearby.

The officer returned to the detachment for a set of bolt cutters. Upon returning to the scene, he cut the barbed wire fence, freeing the moose, which was last seen running into nearby brush.

Moose caught on camera eating pumpkins
Moose caught on camera eating pumpkins

“These are the kinds of good news stories the public rarely hears about,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers working in remote detachments often have to use their ingenuity to problem-solve unique situations on their own.”

Moose smashes through the glass door of B.C. school district office
Moose smashes through the glass door of B.C. school district office
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceAnimal RescueMooseKeremeossimilkameenOlallaKeremeos RCMPHighway 3Atrapped moose
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.