Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after driving through collision scene in Sudbury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 1:10 pm
Police say they were investigating a serious crash early Tuesday morning when a Honda Civic drove through the barricades and into the collision area.
Police say they were investigating a serious crash early Tuesday morning when a Honda Civic drove through the barricades and into the collision area. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. – Two people are facing charges after allegedly driving through the scene of a collision in Sudbury, Ont., and nearly crashing into city police officers.

Police say they were investigating a serious crash early Tuesday morning when a Honda Civic drove through the barricades and into the collision area.

They allege the woman driving the Honda narrowly missed hitting several officers and ran over collision reconstruction equipment before driving towards a parked cruiser.

READ MORE: 33-year-old woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to death of partner: police

They say the Honda would likely have crashed into the cruiser if the officer inside hadn’t been able to move it at the last minute.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and got into an altercation with the driver and her male passenger, who allegedly got back into the car and unsuccessfully tried to drive away.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the man and the woman are facing multiple charges, including one count each of impaired driving.

READ MORE: Two Toronto-area men charged in alleged homicide of Sudbury man, OPP say

© 2019 The Canadian Press
SudburySudbury newsGreater SudburySudbury crimeSudbury crashSudbury impaired driverSudbury traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.