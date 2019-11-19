Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ron MacLean in Edmonton for honorary degree from U of A in midst of Cherry controversy

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 2:09 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 2:10 pm
Ron MacLean (left) sits beside Don Cherry as Rogers TV unveils their team for the station's NHL coverage in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. MacLean addressed Don Cherry's dismissal during the first intermission of Saturday's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
Ron MacLean (left) sits beside Don Cherry as Rogers TV unveils their team for the station's NHL coverage in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. MacLean addressed Don Cherry's dismissal during the first intermission of Saturday's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

Long-time sports broadcaster Ron MacLean was in Edmonton on Tuesday to receive an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of Alberta.

MacLean’s visit to Edmonton comes in the midst of a nation-wide controversy: his Hockey Night in Canada co-host Don Cherry was fired by Sportsnet following comments where Cherry appeared to say newcomers to Canada don’t wear poppies.

Related News

MacLean faced criticism for not intervening as his on-air partner made the comments, but made an apology shortly after the incident, saying Cherry’s words were “hurtful and discriminatory.”

READ MORE: Ron MacLean addresses viewers in first Hockey Night in Canada since Don Cherry’s ouster

This isn’t the first time the University of Alberta has presented a degree to someone embedded in public controversy. Last year, the university presented a honorary doctor of science degree to David Suzuki.

Suzuki — a longtime environmentalist and oilsands critic — attracted a small group of protesters to the June 2018 ceremony, where he also gave a speech.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: David Suzuki receives honorary science degree from University of Alberta

The degree will be presented to MacLean at 3 p.m. at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

He will be receiving his degree along with 753 undergraduate students and 959 graduate students.

Two other people will be receiving honorary degrees: retired senator and language rights advocate Claudette Tardif will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree, and Edmonton poet laureate Alice Major will receive an honorary doctor of letters degree.

All three recipients will give a keynote address to the graduates.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of AlbertaU Of ADon CherryHockey Night in CanadaRon MacLeanAlberta StudentsU of A honorary degreeAlberta studentAlice Majorclaudette tardifkeynote address ron macleanu of a convocationu of a graduationuniversity of alberta graduates
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.