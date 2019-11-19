Elderly couple found unconscious in Ottawa home with high carbon monoxide levels

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rushed to hospital for treatment for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after an elderly couple was found unconscious in a home in Ottawa’s east-end on Tuesday morning, paramedics confirm.

First responders were called to a home in the 300 block of Phoenix Crescent in Orléans at around 10:45 a.m. by a neighbour who went into the home to check on its two elderly residents and found one of them in critical condition, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Firefighters took readings of the carbon monoxide levels shortly after 11 a.m. and determined that parts of the home had readings of over 600 parts per million, according to a spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services. In the basement, readings reached up to nearly 700 parts per million, said Jen McNeely, Ottawa fire’s public information officer

“The ideal is zero and we start getting concerned after 25, so this is very high.” Tweet This

“These are extremely high,” McNeely said.

The elderly woman was in life-threatening condition and taken to hospital with a hyperbaric chamber to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, paramedics said. The neighbour was also taken to hospital “as a precaution,” paramedics said.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the elderly man was cared for but wasn’t able to confirm his condition.

McNeely said firefighters are investigating the source of the carbon monoxide and remain on scene with Ottawa police.