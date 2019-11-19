Saskatchewan government, industries share concerns as CN Rail workers strike

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government, agriculture and mining leaders are calling on Ottawa to address strike action taken by Canadian National Railway employees.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced the work stoppage Monday night after failing to reach a deal with CN by the midnight deadline.

In a letter posted to social media Tuesday, and dated Nov. 18, Saskatchewan ministers asked the federal government to “act expediently,” stressing the harmful impacts a labour disruption could have on the economy.

“The competitors we face in offshore markets will not hesitate to take advantage of such difficulties and even a minor labour disruption will result in lost contracts, shutdowns, lost revenues and reduced tax revenues,” they wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has urged CN Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to continue negotiating. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday the government is concerned about the impact of a work stoppage on Canadians, but remains hopeful the two sides will reach an agreement.

Disruption could add to Sask. wheat woes

Harvey Brooks, general manager of the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission, told Global News he’s concerned how this will affect grain buying at a high-priced time of year.

“(Wheat farmers) went through a season where they invested in the production of their crop, they had a very difficult harvest and, in addition, many had to dry it and many didn’t even get the whole crop off,” Brooks said.

“Now they are looking for money to pay their bills and they need handling and transportation capacity in order to make those sales to the grain companies.”

READ MORE: Grain shippers worried as CN Rail workers strike

Brooks said he expects grain companies will be reluctant to make any new purchases until there’s certainty around rail transportation services.

In a news release Tuesday, Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan president Todd Lewis expressed his concern that these delays will disrupt the remainder of winter shipping, which already experiences delays due to weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“Farmers are innocent bystanders in this labour dispute,” Lewis said. “We have ships waiting at Canadian ports to load grain and we need our government to take all measures necessary to ensure that products can move.”

READ MORE: Alberta government calls on feds to resume Parliament to address CN Rail strike

The Saskatchewan mining industry is also monitoring the situation closely. In an email statement, potash exporter Canpotex told Global News it relies heavily on CN rail to move product to their terminal in Vancouver.

“We’re concerned about any disruption to our shipments,” the statement read. “We hoped to see a speedy negotiated settlement. Now that we are in a strike, we expect the Government of Canada to act quickly to protect Canada’s potash exports.”

Rail workers asking for ‘improved life balance’

Around 3,200 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers went to the picket lines late Monday evening.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, said they’re concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions. The dispute comes as CN confirmed Friday it was cutting jobs across the railway as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand.

In Saskatoon Tuesday, dozens of workers barred semi-trucks from entering the CN Yard office grounds on Chappelle Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

In Regina, a group of seven workers walked the picket line on Arthur Street, including Teamsters Local 69 president David Dobrowolski.

“Members on this picket line today are on strike for an improved life balance, and not wage increases,” he said.

“Some of the issues we deal with on a daily basis are fatigue, ever changing train line-ups, long hours – up to 12 hours a shift, and unpredictability of when we will be called for service.”

CN rail workers have been striking since 11pm last night after the company & the union failed to reach the unions deadline. #yxe They aren’t letting any trucks through the picket line. pic.twitter.com/KoBIk6qC2A — Brittney Matejka (@BrittneyMatejka) November 19, 2019

A conductor, Dobrowolski said there are always CN employees on the clock, every day of the year, with shifts lasting up to 12 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

He said currently, shift changes can occur with at least two hours’ notice. The local president added that concerns are mounting as CN looks to cut more jobs, which would lead to longer working hours, shorter rest periods and reductions to crew sizes.

“Fatigue has been a longstanding concern for railway workers. Unfortunately, despite the attention rail fatigue over the last 30 years … significant improvements remain to be made,” he said.

-With files from The Canadian Press.