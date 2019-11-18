Police watchdog investigates after arrested man dies in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been called in to investigate the death of a man after he died following an attempted arrest by Penticton RCMP.

In a news release, the IIO said that on Nov. 8, police officers attempted to arrest a man after a theft from a local store.

According to the IIO, the man resisted arrest and sustained a minor head injury.

He was taken to hospital, which he subsequently left and had to be returned later, again by police.

His condition deteriorated and he died six days later.

The IIO will determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the male.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

No names have been released.