OPP continue search for missing Pembroke teen, known to use alternate last name

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to search for Tyson Yakabuskie, a missing 17-year-old boy from Pembroke, Ont., who was last seen three weeks ago.

The teenager was last seen walking on MacKay Street in Pembroke at around 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to OPP.

Yakabuskie has also been known to use the surname Lemaire, provincial police said in an update on Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was reported missing to police on Nov. 11 and OPP first issued a public statement about his disappearance on Wednesday.

Police describe Yakabuskie as having a “slim build”; he measures six feet two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. His hair is short and brown, with a blonde streak at the front.

When he was last seen, the teenager was wearing grey jeans, a brown jacket, a red branded hoodie and red shoes with white soles and black laces, according to OPP.

Provincial police urge anyone with information about Yakabuskie’s whereabouts to contact the OPP detachment in Pembroke at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

Pembroke is located about 145 kilometres northwest of Ottawa