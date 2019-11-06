Kingston police looking for missing man last seen on Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a missing man.

Police say 32-year-old Cliff Harris was last seen by his community worker on Halloween in Kingston’s east end.

Harris is apparently employed in Kingston’s west end, but police say he has not been seen in the area since Oct. 31. Kingston police also say Harris left his cell phone with his community worker, so he cannot be reached by his regular number.

Harris is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may also possibly have a brown beard.

Police are asking anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts to contact Det. Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

