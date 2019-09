Brockville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man.

Terry Warner was last seen by a family member in Brockville on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Brockville Police Service at (613) 342-0127.

