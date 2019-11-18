Woman faces charges after multiple poppy box thefts in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with three separate thefts of poppy boxes in Burlington.

Halton police say one of the thefts was at a grocery store in Burlington during a moment of silence to remember veterans.

Investigators believe the first robbery happened on Nov. 11 at a grocery store on New Street, when a suspect took a Royal Canadian Legion donation box, concealed it on her person, and stood for the remainder of the moment of silence before leaving the store.

A day later, it’s alleged the same woman walked into a coffee shop on Brant Street and concealed two more Legion donation boxes and left the store.

Halton​ police say a 32-year-old from Milton is out on bail and faces three counts of theft under $5000.

