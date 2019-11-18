Bertoldi’s Trattoria closing: Richmond Row eatery to serve its last meal November 23

Send this page to someone via email

Bertoldi’s Trattoria, a Richmond Row Italian eatery, will soon be serving its final meal.

After 18 years in London, Bertoldi’s is currently in its last week before shutting its doors forever. The impending closure was revealed in a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“The hardest thing was yesterday talking to staff,” owner Bob DiFruscia said on London Live with Mike Stubbs.

“We have several who’ve been with us a long time. We know it’s quite disruptive to their lives so that was a real hard point to do. From now, we have to get rid of all our things that we lease, or equipment, and move certain stuff around and things. There’s a lot to do.”

Saturday will be the restaurant’s last day and from there, DiFruscia says it will be converted to another concept.

“It was bought by Obsidian Group. I’m not sure what they want to do…”

Obsidian Group owns a number of restaurant franchises including Crabby Joes, Chuck’s Roadhouse, Union Burger and Coffee Culture.

DiFruscia says the name Bertoldi’s will not be used in the next restaurant that takes over the downtown location.

“Bertoldi’s is a family name, it’s my mother’s maiden name. Our plan was, if it wasn’t somebody in the family that could move on with it, it wasn’t going to continue. It’s just too personal a thing for us so we just thought this was the best way to end it.”

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham.