SIU investigates after woman, 28, dies following arrest in London

After initially deeming the incident outside of its jurisdiction, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation into the death of a young woman in London.

According to the SIU, the woman was arrested on the afternoon of Nov. 2 and put into a cell at police headquarters.

The SIU states that she was discovered in medical distress at roughly 9:45 a.m. the following morning. She was administered naloxone and taken to hospital.

While the SIU was notified on Nov. 3 of the woman’s hospitalization, the SIU determined the incident did not fall under its jurisdiction based on information received at the time.

However, on Friday, Nov. 8, the SIU launched an investigation “upon learning further information.” The police watchdog has not specified what information prompted the about-face in the case.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital on Nov. 13 and a postmortem took place in London the next day.

Four investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned by the SIU to look into the matter and the police watchdog is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also urging anyone with potential video evidence to upload it through its website.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.