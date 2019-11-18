Menu

Talk to the Experts – Saturday Oct. 26

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 18, 2019 1:57 pm

Saturday, Oct. 26:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com.

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit http://www.macmillanestate.com/

Pure Air Experts

Pure Air Experts believe that health is one of the most important investments you can make, and that every person deserves to have a healthy environment. An environment enriched with clean, purified air, thus allowing for a better standard of living and a healthier society as a whole.

Talk to the Experts
