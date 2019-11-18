CKNW’s Jon McComb announces retirement after 36 years with station

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of an era at CKNW.

After more than 36 years with the station, longtime radio personality Jon McComb announced he will retire from The Jon McComb Show next month.

McComb made the announcement Monday morning on CKNW.

View link »

“You know what? It’s just, it’s time,” he said. “My body is telling me, my mind is telling me, although the ego wants to keep going. My ego is telling me, ‘No, man! Come on, we can grind this out. We can do it some more.'”

Story continues below advertisement

McComb began working with CKNW in 1983 and he has held a variety of roles with the station. Before joining CKNW, he worked at CFCF and CJAD in Montreal, and at U.S. stations in Arizona and Oregon.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 3, 2018) Surprise guest helps radio host Jon McComb celebrate a special anniversary with CKNW

2:24 Surprise guest helps radio host Jon McComb celebrate a special anniversary with CKNW Surprise guest helps radio host Jon McComb celebrate a special anniversary with CKNW

He was the first CKNW news reporter to become a full-time talk show host.

A recognizable voice across the province, he is known for his astute commentary on politics and current events.

READ MORE: CKNW 75th Anniversary Celebration

Passionate about mental health, McComb is a former board member of the Mood Disorders Association of B.C. (MDABC), as well as a fierce advocate for people with ALS.

During his time at CKNW, McComb has helped hundreds of charities and organizations, with a special focus on the CKNW Kids’ Fund.

CKNW will pay tribute to McComb on-air with surprise guests and classic McComb moments over the next four weeks.

The last day of his show will be Friday, Dec. 13.

A new host will be announced in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement