On August 15, come down and celebrate the 75th Anniversary of 980 CKNW at Anvil Centre. The event will feature current and past radio hosts, local vendors, 75th anniversary birthday cake and much, much more!

Join 980 CKNW hosts Jon McComb, Simi Sara and Lynda Steele along with former hosts and special guests for a full day of live broadcasting. Global BC will be on site with Community Reporter Michael Newman and Senior Meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Originally broadcast from the now-demolished Windsor Hotel, situated near the corner of Columbia and Eighth Street in Downtown New Westminster across from Anvil Centre, CKNW went on air on August 15, 1944. The station broadcast from New Westminster for more than 50 years before moving to Downtown Vancouver in 1996. Despite the move, its birthplace lives on in the ‘NW of the station’s namesake.

Images from the CKNW archives

Today, Global News 980 CKNW features a strong lineup of exceptional hosts and journalists. Jon McComb, who recently celebrated his 35th anniversary with the station, hosts The Jon McComb Show from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekday mornings. Passionate storyteller Simi Sara hosts The Simi Sara Show on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sharp-witted Lynda Steele hosts on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Renowned broadcast veteran Charles Adler hosts Charles Adler Tonight on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Drex keeping listeners entertained after 10 p.m. on his late-night show The Shift with Drex.

Event: CKNW 75th Anniversary Celebration

Date: August 15

Time: 6.30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Anvil Centre New Westminster

Cost: Free and open to the public