Woman transported to Toronto trauma centre after Bradford collision involving snowmobile

A 27-year-old woman was transported to a Toronto trauma centre following a crash in Bradford involving a snowmobile on Sunday, South Simcoe police say.
At about 3 p.m., officers say they were called to the backyard of a home on Holland Street West near Langford Boulevard, along with paramedics and fire crews, to find a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the 27-year-old woman was operating the snowmobile that became involved in a crash. She was taken to a local hospital but was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Officers say the collision is under investigation.
With winter here, police are reminding snowmobilers to:
- Always wear a helmet
- Ride sober
- Read the owner’s manual
- Take a cellphone and emergency kit
- Bring your licence, insurance slip and rider’s permit
- Obey all posted speed limits
- Slow down at night
- Check the weather conditions
- Let someone know your estimated arrival and return times
