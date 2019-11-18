Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman transported to Toronto trauma centre after Bradford collision involving snowmobile

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:28 pm
South Simcoe police are still investigating the collision in Bradford that sent the woman to hospital.
South Simcoe police are still investigating the collision in Bradford that sent the woman to hospital. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

A 27-year-old woman was transported to a Toronto trauma centre following a crash in Bradford involving a snowmobile on Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 3 p.m., officers say they were called to the backyard of a home on Holland Street West near Langford Boulevard, along with paramedics and fire crews, to find a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Barrie man dies following stabbing

According to police, the 27-year-old woman was operating the snowmobile that became involved in a crash. She was taken to a local hospital but was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers say the collision is under investigation.

READ MORE: 4 arrested in prescription fraud in Muskoka: OPP

With winter here, police are reminding snowmobilers to:

  • Always wear a helmet
  • Ride sober
  • Read the owner’s manual
  • Take a cellphone and emergency kit
  • Bring your licence, insurance slip and rider’s permit
  • Obey all posted speed limits
  • Slow down at night
  • Check the weather conditions
  • Let someone know your estimated arrival and return times
Story continues below advertisement
‘Traumatic’: Drivers who witnessed fiery crash describe scene on Highway 400
‘Traumatic’: Drivers who witnessed fiery crash describe scene on Highway 400
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford newsHolland Street WestBradford crashLangford BoulevardBradford serious crashBradford snowmobile crashSnowmobiling tips
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.