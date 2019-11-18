Woman transported to Toronto trauma centre after Bradford collision involving snowmobile

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman was transported to a Toronto trauma centre following a crash in Bradford involving a snowmobile on Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 3 p.m., officers say they were called to the backyard of a home on Holland Street West near Langford Boulevard, along with paramedics and fire crews, to find a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman was operating the snowmobile that became involved in a crash. She was taken to a local hospital but was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers say the collision is under investigation.

With winter here, police are reminding snowmobilers to:

Always wear a helmet

Ride sober

Read the owner’s manual

Take a cellphone and emergency kit

Bring your licence, insurance slip and rider’s permit

Obey all posted speed limits

Slow down at night

Check the weather conditions

Let someone know your estimated arrival and return times

