RCMP investigate school bus rollover west of Edmonton

Police are investigating after a school bus with several students on board rolled over in a single-vehicle collision west of Edmonton Monday morning.

Stony Plain RCMP said the rollover happened at about 8 a.m. on Forest Drive near Highway 779. The area is about six kilometres north of Stony Plain, Alta.

RCMP said there were about 35 students from Evergreen Catholic Separate School and Parkland County School Divisions on the bus when it rolled. No serious injuries were reported, police said in a media release Monday morning.

Parents of the kids on the bus have been contacted and the school is providing support, according to police.

RCMP are asking motorists to drive carefully in the area as icy road conditions have been reported.

A statement on the Parkland School Division’s website states bus M11 was serving the Muir Lake School area at the time. The statement said the bus rolled onto its side.

“Paramedics were on the scene moments after it happened to check all the passengers and driver for injuries. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. The accident happened near a rural subdivision north of Muir Lake School,” the statement read in part.

The school division said all students and driver were “safe, warm and secured quickly after the accident took place while they waited for paramedics to evaluate any injuries.

Another bus was dispatched to take the students to Muir Lake School once they were assessed by medical staff, according to the school division.

The school division said staff will provide assistance to the students.

“Thankfully no serious injuries,” read a statement on the Evergreen Catholic Schools’ website Monday.

“The icy road conditions in a rural subdivision north of Muir Lake School caused the bus to tip over into the ditch. The children are being transported to Muir Lake School.”