Inquiry into deaths of former soldier and his Nova Scotia family adjourned

Send this page to someone via email

An inquiry set to open Monday in the case of Lionel Desmond, the Afghan war veteran who killed his mother, wife and daughter before turning the weapon on himself in early 2017, has adjourned before hearing any testimony.

Lawyers, government officials and relatives had gathered in a Guysborough, N.S., municipal building for the inquiry that also aims to determine what can be done to prevent similar tragedies.

READ MORE: Inquiry begins Monday into deaths of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his family

But the commissioner overseeing the inquiry, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer, announced that he had received a request for an adjournment Friday from the newly appointed lawyer for the family of Desmond’s wife.

He agreed to postpone the hearings until early in the new year, saying it would be unfair to proceed as scheduled without giving the family’s lawyer time to prepare.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Court ruling reveals grim details of Lionel Desmond suicide and murders

Desmond, a 33-year-old retired corporal who lived in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., had been diagnosed with PTSD after two violent tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

In the months after the murder-suicide, relatives said he never got the help he needed before Jan. 3, 2017, the day Desmond bought a gun and shot his wife Shanna, 31, their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah, his mother Brenda, 52, and himself.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.