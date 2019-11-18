Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 8:21 am
Updated November 18, 2019 8:28 am
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Mississauga on Monday morning.
Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Absolute Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road, just east of Hurontario Street, shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Peel Regional Police said the driver remained at the scene and that the intersection has been shut down.

