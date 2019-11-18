Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Absolute Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road, just east of Hurontario Street, shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Peel Regional Police said the driver remained at the scene and that the intersection has been shut down.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK:

– Burnhamthorpe Rd E /Absolute Ave

– Adult male pedestrian transported to trauma centre

– Driver has remained on scene

– Intersection has been shut down

– Extent of injuries and further information will be updated as we receive it

– C/R 6;09am

– 19-0420789 pic.twitter.com/PFXp2ujlqU — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement