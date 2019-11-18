Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to Absolute Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road, just east of Hurontario Street, shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.
Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Peel Regional Police said the driver remained at the scene and that the intersection has been shut down.
