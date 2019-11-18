Menu

Canada

Montreal Metro’s Blue line temporarily shut down Monday morning

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 7:27 am
Updated November 18, 2019 7:37 am
Service on the Blue line is expected to resume around 8 a.m.
STM Archives

The Blue line of Montreal’s Metro system has been temporarily shut down on Monday morning.

Service on the entire line, from Snowdon to St. Michel stations, is down due to the presence of smoke, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The STM took to Twitter to announce the delay, saying service on the line is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The STM has dispatched shuttle buses between Snowdon and St. Michel to help passengers get around during the morning rush hour.

The shutdown comes after last Thursday’s Orange line shutdown, which lasted several hours.

