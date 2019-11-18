Montreal Metro’s Blue line temporarily shut down Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Blue line of Montreal’s Metro system has been temporarily shut down on Monday morning.

Service on the entire line, from Snowdon to St. Michel stations, is down due to the presence of smoke, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The STM took to Twitter to announce the delay, saying service on the line is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

Shutdown continues BLUE line between Snowdon and St-Michel. Presence of smoke. Service expected to resume at 8:00. #stminfo A — Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) November 18, 2019

The STM has dispatched shuttle buses between Snowdon and St. Michel to help passengers get around during the morning rush hour.

[Ongoing disruption] 🚇🚌⚠️ A special bus service runs between Snowdon and Saint-Michel métro stations. You can find the bus stops on the neighbourhood plans displayed in all the stations. pic.twitter.com/FtwTseYYvW — Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) November 18, 2019

The shutdown comes after last Thursday’s Orange line shutdown, which lasted several hours.