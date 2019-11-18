At least 4 dead after shooting in Fresno, California: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

At least four people are dead after a shooting in Fresno, California, according to local news outlets.

Officers with Fresno Police responded to a call by Lamona and Peach Aves. in Fresno around 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. ET), according to ABC30, Fresno Bee., and YourCentralValley.com.

Police told local media that at least four were killed and six were wounded.

Fresno is a city in California, located approximately 240 kilometres east of San Jose.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) office in San Francisco tweeted late Sunday night that it is sending agents to the shooting.

Breaking: ATF San Francisco Field Division special agents are responding to shooting in Fresno, CA. pic.twitter.com/WO6PLfGR9D — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) November 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.