World

At least 4 dead after shooting in Fresno, California: police

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:15 am
.
. Global News

At least four people are dead after a shooting in Fresno, California, according to local news outlets.

Officers with Fresno Police responded to a call by Lamona and Peach Aves. in Fresno around 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. ET), according to ABC30, Fresno Bee., and YourCentralValley.com.

Police told local media that at least four were killed and six were wounded.

Fresno is a city in California, located approximately 240 kilometres east of San Jose.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) office in San Francisco tweeted late Sunday night that it is sending agents to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

CaliforniaFresnoFresno policeFresno shooting
