Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 17, 2019

By Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 6:47 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 6:58 pm
Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher joins Global's Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the John school program, the alternative justice method used to educate those who buy sex on the realities of sex trafficking. .
Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher joins Global's Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the John school program, the alternative justice method used to educate those who buy sex on the realities of sex trafficking. . Global News

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the Longueuil police department’s new John school program, Concordia University’s divestment pledge and the growth of cancer charity “The Bell” Fund.

Longueuil police to start a John school 
Longueuil police to start a John school 

Longueuil police to start a John school 

The Longueuil police force is working to start a John school program for those who purchase sex.

A John school aims to put clients of the sex work industry, also known as “Johns”, face-to-face with the realities of sex trafficking. The program would also have men who purchase sex face trafficked victims who have been forced into sex work.

Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher joins Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the alternative justice method that has been successful in multiple places around the world, and that he hopes will come to Quebec. Watch above.

Story continues below advertisement
Concordia University pledges to divest from coal, oil and gas
Concordia University pledges to divest from coal, oil and gas

Concordia’s divestment pledge

Concordia University says it will completely divest from oil, coal and gas by the year 2025. The school has pledged to then invest all of its $243 million in assets in sustainable investments. As it stands, 5.7 per cent of the university’s foundation is invested in the oil and gas industries.

Concordia’s Chief Financial Officer Denis Cossette joins Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

‘The Bell’ Fund founder joins Elysia Bryan-Baynes
‘The Bell’ Fund founder joins Elysia Bryan-Baynes

‘The Bell’ Fund founder joins Elysia Bryan-Baynes

“The Bell” Fund started four years ago to raise money for comfort kits — kits equipped with everything one may need while going through chemo. It started at the Royal Victoria Hospital, but the foundation has since expanded.

“The Bell” Fund founder Judy Martin joins Bryan Baynes. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.
Human trafficking specialist speaks out after York police announcement
Human trafficking specialist speaks out after York police announcement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Concordia UniversityLongueuil PoliceOil And Gas IndustryFocus MontrealCancer TreatmentSex workCancer Charitycancer foundationJohn School'The Bell' FunDivest ConcordiaOil and gas divestment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.