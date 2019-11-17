This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 17, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the Longueuil police department’s new John school program, Concordia University’s divestment pledge and the growth of cancer charity “The Bell” Fund.

7:35 Longueuil police to start a John school Longueuil police to start a John school

The Longueuil police force is working to start a John school program for those who purchase sex.

A John school aims to put clients of the sex work industry, also known as “Johns”, face-to-face with the realities of sex trafficking. The program would also have men who purchase sex face trafficked victims who have been forced into sex work.

Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher joins Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the alternative justice method that has been successful in multiple places around the world, and that he hopes will come to Quebec. Watch above.

7:27 Concordia University pledges to divest from coal, oil and gas Concordia University pledges to divest from coal, oil and gas

Concordia’s divestment pledge

Concordia University says it will completely divest from oil, coal and gas by the year 2025. The school has pledged to then invest all of its $243 million in assets in sustainable investments. As it stands, 5.7 per cent of the university’s foundation is invested in the oil and gas industries.

Concordia’s Chief Financial Officer Denis Cossette joins Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

‘The Bell’ Fund founder joins Elysia Bryan-Baynes

“The Bell” Fund started four years ago to raise money for comfort kits — kits equipped with everything one may need while going through chemo. It started at the Royal Victoria Hospital, but the foundation has since expanded.

“The Bell” Fund founder Judy Martin joins Bryan Baynes. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.