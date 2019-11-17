Rockslide snarls northbound traffic on Hwy. 1 on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide brought northbound traffic to a halt on Highway 1 on Vancouver Island Sunday morning.

The rocks came crashing into the northbound lanes of the highway around 10:45 a.m. at West Shore Parkway in Langford, just south of the Ice Cream Mountain entrance to Goldstream Park.

West Shore RCMP confirmed no one was injured when the rocks came down and no accidents have been reported.

TCH Northbound is completely shut down just before Goldstream Park as there has been a rock slide. Thankfully no one was injured. If you are headed Northbound on the TCH getting onto the Malahat you will have to re-route through Millstream Rd. Southbound lanes are open. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) November 17, 2019

The southbound lane remained open with traffic moving slowly.

Emcon Services, the road and bridge contractor for southern Vancouver Island, said the northbound lane was closed between West Shore Parkway and Finlayson Arm Road.

A loader and dump trucks were dispatched to clear the rocks from the road, and flaggers set up single-lane alternating traffic around the slide. Closures lasted 20 minutes at a time, causing long lines of traffic.

RCMP advised drivers headed to the Malahat to re-route through Millstream Road.

Around 1 p.m., Emcon said the rocks had been cleared from the road. Traffic was expected to remain congested for some time as it began moving as normal again.

Crews are finished emergency clean up at the rockfall site on #BCHwy1 near Westshore Pkwy. Expect delays as traffic congestion clears up.#BCStorm #VancouverIsland #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/AGov3duJkg — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 17, 2019

