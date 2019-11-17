Menu

Rockslide snarls northbound traffic on Hwy. 1 on Vancouver Island

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 3:20 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 4:18 pm
A view of a rockslide that has shut down Highway 1 near Goldstream Park on Vancouver Island on Nov. 17, 2019.
A view of a rockslide that has shut down Highway 1 near Goldstream Park on Vancouver Island on Nov. 17, 2019. Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division

A rockslide brought northbound traffic to a halt on Highway 1 on Vancouver Island Sunday morning.

The rocks came crashing into the northbound lanes of the highway around 10:45 a.m. at West Shore Parkway in Langford, just south of the Ice Cream Mountain entrance to Goldstream Park.

West Shore RCMP confirmed no one was injured when the rocks came down and no accidents have been reported.

The southbound lane remained open with traffic moving slowly.

Emcon Services, the road and bridge contractor for southern Vancouver Island, said the northbound lane was closed between West Shore Parkway and Finlayson Arm Road.

READ MORE: Highway 99 closed north of Lillooet due to slope instability

A loader and dump trucks were dispatched to clear the rocks from the road, and flaggers set up single-lane alternating traffic around the slide. Closures lasted 20 minutes at a time, causing long lines of traffic.

RCMP advised drivers headed to the Malahat to re-route through Millstream Road.

Around 1 p.m., Emcon said the rocks had been cleared from the road. Traffic was expected to remain congested for some time as it began moving as normal again.

