Highway 99 closed north of Lillooet due to slope instability

Drivers are advised that Highway 99 is closed as of Sunday afternoon approximately 15 kilometres north of Lillooet, B.C. due to ongoing slope activity at the Ten Mile Slide site, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Highway 99 is the most direct connection between Lillooet and Kamloops.

“Accelerated movement over the last 24 hours at this historically challenging slide site has reduced safety, and the ministry has proactively closed Highway 99 between Fountain Valley Road and Sallus Creek Road,” said the statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

CLOSED – #BCHwy99 is closed in both directions due to an obstruction at the Fountain Slide between Fountain Valley Rd & Sallus Creek Rd (15 km north of #Lillooet ). Alternate route: #BCHwy12, #BCHwy1 & #BCHwy97.

Ministry staff and geotechnical engineers continue to monitor activity at the site using electronic monitoring equipment. The ministry said the road will be reopened once movement has subsided and Highway 99 is once again safe for travel.

An alternative route is available using highways 12, 1 and 97 and people should continue to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date highway travel information.

Roadway obstruction between Fountain Valley Rd and Sallus Creek Rd (15 km north of Lillooet). Closed at the Fountain slide due to movement.

A $60 million slope stabilization project is underway at the location, which has experienced ongoing slide activity for several decades.

#BCHighway99, in both directions. Closed at the Fountain slide due to movement. Alternate route is Highway 12, Highway 1 & Highway 97.

“This has severely affected the Xaxli͛p community, local businesses, the trucking and tourism industries, and the general public,” the statement said.

Work includes installing tied-back concrete and composite piles below the highway, 200 soil anchors above the highway and reconstructing the highway to two lanes with a guardrail.

The stabilization project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.